Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
James A. Haislip Obituary
James A. Haislip

- - January 24, 2020, Age 79. Loving husband of Kathy for 44 years. Dear father of Mark Haislip and Marla Fountain (Don). Loving grandfather of Hannah Johnson (Kyle), Ellie Fountain, Sophie Fountain and Natalie Haislip. Brother of George Haislip (Pat). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Saturday 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Friday 2-8 p.m and Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial tributes to Angels' Place and Autism Speaks.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
