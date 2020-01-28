|
- - January 24, 2020, Age 79. Loving husband of Kathy for 44 years. Dear father of Mark Haislip and Marla Fountain (Don). Loving grandfather of Hannah Johnson (Kyle), Ellie Fountain, Sophie Fountain and Natalie Haislip. Brother of George Haislip (Pat). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Saturday 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Friday 2-8 p.m and Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial tributes to Angels' Place and Autism Speaks.
