James A. Hogan Sr.
Bloomfield Hills - James A. Hogan, Sr., of Stuart, FL, formerly of Bloomfield Hills, MI, passed away on November 21 at the age of 87. Jim was born in Detroit, on January 25, 1932. He grew up in Birmingham, MI, graduating from Birmingham Baldwin High School in 1950. He attended the University of Michigan, earning Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business Administration and Accounting from the School of Business in 1954 and 1955. He then passed the CPA exam and joined his father's accounting firm, Hogan, Juengel & Harding in Detroit. The firm merged with Coopers & Lybrand (now PriceWaterhouseCoopers), where Jim became a partner and served until his retirement in 1994. He was a Lieutenant jg in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1956 through 1966. In 1956, he married his college sweetheart, Janet, and they settled in Birmingham to raise four children: Jim Jr., Dan, Mary Jane (Thom Johnson) and Tim (Peggy). He coached Little League Baseball teams and enjoyed bowling at the Detroit Athletic Club, then later with the Stuart Yacht & Country Club team. He loved playing golf with his kids and friends, which they enjoyed at Orchard Lake Country Club and at the Stuart YCC. He served as president of the Stuart YCC in 1998-1999. Jim is survived by his wife Janet and four children, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Alice Bring and Judy Hair, and their children. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer - Sacred Space Campaign, 1800 W. Maple Road, Birmingham, MI 48009. November 26, 2019 at 9:27 AM
