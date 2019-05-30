Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel)
32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile)
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel)
32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile)
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St.
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St.
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Ward

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James A. Ward Obituary
James A. Ward

- - Jim passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Susan. Loving father of James A. Ward, Jr. (Doris), Michael Ward, Julie Tingey (Art), Heather Ward, Meg Schulte, and Melissa Swiecicki (Piotr). Dear Papa of Jessica, Gillian, Isabella, Alex, Colin, Graham, Paige, Tyler, and our angel Lucas. Family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3-8pm, with a Scripture Service at 7pm, at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Monday, June 1, 2019, 10am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Memorial tributes to the Capuchins or Grace Center of Hope.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now