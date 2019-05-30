|
James A. Ward
- - Jim passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Susan. Loving father of James A. Ward, Jr. (Doris), Michael Ward, Julie Tingey (Art), Heather Ward, Meg Schulte, and Melissa Swiecicki (Piotr). Dear Papa of Jessica, Gillian, Isabella, Alex, Colin, Graham, Paige, Tyler, and our angel Lucas. Family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3-8pm, with a Scripture Service at 7pm, at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Monday, June 1, 2019, 10am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Memorial tributes to the Capuchins or Grace Center of Hope.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 30, 2019