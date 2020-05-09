|
Announcing the passing of James Allen Waring (February 10, 1931 - May 2, 2020). Born in Detroit, Michigan, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, on May 2, 2020. He was preceded by his father, Earl, and his mother, Clara. He is survived by his loving wife Catherine (married 68 years), his four beloved children, Susan (h. Jerry - deceased), Michael, John (w. Joanne) and Patrick and their families, along with his brother Wallace (w. Janice), his sister Rosemary (h. Robert), and their families, his nieces and nephews, and his dog, Boo. Jim was an active participant in his magnificent life. His smile lit up a room, he loved people. He enjoyed going everywhere with his wife, Cathy. They shared taking weekend trips to the cottage, boating on The Great Lakes, skiing, travel, history, museums, art, culture and music. Jim loved music. At an early age, Jim learned to play several instruments, including violin and trombone. At age 7, he walked through the streets of Detroit, with his violin case in hand, to practice with the Detroit Public Schools District Orchestra. In high school, Jim was concertmaster of the Cass Technological High School Orchestra; and on weekends, his band, "Jim Waring and the Jive Bombers," performed at high school dances. After studying at The Juilliard School of Music in New York, Jim blossomed into a professional violinist musician, arranger and composer. He enjoyed playing with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for 46 years, performing all over the world. Jim was an original member of the Motown String Players for Motown in Detroit, and his violin can be heard on many of the songs that were born out of Motown Records. Jim was one of the original members of the Detroit String Quartet, that performed at Orchestra Hall in Detroit. One of Jim's proudest moments was helping spark and support the initial campaign to "Save Orchestra Hall" in the early 1970's, that led to the full restoration of what we all now enjoy as Orchestra Hall. His passion was music, and he loved teaching music to his private students over his lifetime, from his own home in Huntington Woods, MI. Jim was a military veteran, and served with honor in the Reserves of the United States Marines, then full-time, with honor, in the United States Air Force, out of Robins Air Force Base near Macon, GA. There he played in the United States Air Force Band. In his retirement, Jim found joy in serving as a hospital volunteer for many years at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI. Jim was a loving and loyal friend to all who knew him. He touched the lives of everyone he met, and will be dearly missed by family, friends and the entire classical music world. Any memorial donations can be made to The Detroit Symphony Orchestra, or any other music program of choice, in memory of James Waring. The family is hoping to announce a Celebration of Life Memorial Event soon, to be held at a later date in 2020, possibly at Orchestra Hall in Detroit, Michigan, to honor the blessed life of James Waring. May he rest in peace.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020