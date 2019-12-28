|
James Andrew Durkin
James Andrew Durkin passed away peacefully on Christmas, going home to celebrate with his beloved wife, Peggy, who preceded him in death in 2015. Jim was born in Rockford, Illinois, in 1932 and was married to Margaret Mary (Peggy) Quish in Chicago in 1959. He was a devoted Catholic and proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame, achieving "Double Domer" status by graduating with an accounting degree in 1954 and with a law degree in 1959. In between degrees, he served in the U.S. Army. One of his first jobs as a young lawyer was with the U.S. Department of Justice under Robert Kennedy, where he served on the team prosecuting Jimmy Hoffa and was deputized in Mississippi to help desegregate the schools. He spent 32 years with the legal staff of General Motors, retiring as Assistant General Counsel in 1997. During his retirement years, he helped his wife, Peggy, to build an antique business and vacationed in L'Arbre Croche in Petoskey, Michigan, and in Long Boat Key, Florida. Jim is survived by son Thomas (Laura) Durkin; daughter Erin Durkin; and daughter Carey (Patrick) Treado; brother Jack (Joan) Durkin; grandchildren Kelsy, Jackson, and Conor Durkin; Katherine, James, and Josie Dudzinsky; Grace and Jack Treado. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Didier. Everyone who knew Jim will miss his cheery disposition and quiet sense of humor. A funeral mass will be held at Jim's former parish of St. Paul's on the Lake in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, on Friday, January 3, at 12:00pm, with a reception to follow. There will not be a visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame. Please direct your gift to Financial Aid in memory of James A. Durkin (Class of 1954). Gifts may be made online at giving.nd.edu and by phone at (574) 631-5150. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.muehligannarbor.com for the Durkin family.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019