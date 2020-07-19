James B. Coatsworth, Jr.
Dearborn Heights - July 18, 2020, Age 69. Loving son the of the late James B. and Eileen. Dear father of James B., III. Adored brother of Ronald (Julie), Darlene (Timothy) Balan, Mike, William, Kim Rysinger, and the late Sally Rattray and Georgene. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and his loving dog Princess. Visitation Tuesday 4pm until the 6pm Funeral Service at John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). Memorials suggested to Michigan Heart Association
. santeiufuneralhome.com