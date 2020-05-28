James "Jim" Balderas



Lakeland, FL - James "Jim" Balderas passed in peace, on May 16, 2020, at the age of 89 in Lakeland, FL. Born in Detroit, MI on October 4, 1930 to the late Joe and Marcella (York) Balderas.



He grew up in Detroit, later moving to Dearborn, where he graduated from Dearborn High School. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He worked at several automotive companies, but started at Ford Motor Company as a tool and die apprentice, and worked his way up to advanced planning engineer in the tractor division, where he later retired. He traveled many places all over the world for work and pleasure.



Preceded in death by his wife, Louise. Loving father of Glenn, JoAnn (Rick) Hutchinson, and Andrea Davis. Preceded in death by sons, Louis and Bruce. Devoted brother of Judy Hamel, and the late Jack and Shirley. Further survived by nieces, nephews, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends.



Jim will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a proud US Navy submarine veteran, always having a smile, stories to tell and lots of laughs. He will be dearly missed!



There will be no memorial service, however, a burial at sea will be at a later date.









