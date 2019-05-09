Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Road
Utica, MI
Sterling Heights - Boehmer, James C. Age 94, May 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Ida for over 70 yrs. Loving father of Jim "Gary" (Michelle), Bob (Kathy), Ted (Suzy) and Kathy Layman. Nine grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Funeral Mass was held, May 8th at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Road, Utica, Michigan; until time of Mass 11:30 a.m. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 9, 2019
