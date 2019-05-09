|
|
James Boehmer
Sterling Heights - Boehmer, James C. Age 94, May 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Ida for over 70 yrs. Loving father of Jim "Gary" (Michelle), Bob (Kathy), Ted (Suzy) and Kathy Layman. Nine grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Funeral Mass was held, May 8th at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Road, Utica, Michigan; until time of Mass 11:30 a.m. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 9, 2019