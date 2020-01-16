Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
James "Jim" Brigulio


1948 - 2020
James "Jim" Brigulio Obituary
James "Jim" Brigulio

Rochester Hills - Age 71, January 14, 2020 Beloved husband of Ann (nee Tremonti) for 47 years. Dearest father of Ben (Carmen) and Jason (Jessica). Proud Papa of Dylan, Mia, Dominic and Gabriela. Dear brother of Joseph (Harriet), Mary Ann (Phil) Sloan, Angela (Mike) Rhodes and Nancy. Former employee of Aetna and MetLife. Memorial Visitation Friday, January 24th 4-8pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 25th 10:00am at St. Andrew Catholic Church 1400 Inglewood Ave, Rochester, friends welcome at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the O.P.C. of Rochester, health and wellness department.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
