James Christopher Scott
Jim was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 11, 1936.
He was a 1954 graduate of Detroit Denby High School. In 1958 he graduated from Michigan State University, with a degree in Landscape Architecture. Upon graduation Jim served in the United States Air Force Reserves.
In 1959 he founded James C. Scott and Associates, a landscape architecture firm that he owned and operated in Bloomfield Hills for nearly 61 years. Throughout his career the firm earned countless accolades and was awarded numerous high-profile jobs.
A highlight of Jim's career was receiving a beatification award from First Lady, Lady Bird Johnson in 1966.
One job that Jim was most proud of was being hired to create a papal garden inside of the Pontiac Silverdome with landscape in 1987 for a historic visit from Pope John Paul II.
To all who knew Jim, he was known for his sense of humor. He will always be remembered for his never-ending supply of jokes that he loved to tell people.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rose Ann Scott. He is survived by three sons: Brad, Chris (wife Heather), and Jim Jr. (wife Leigh), and four grandchildren: Lilly, Drake, Nick, and Connor. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Fuelling (husband Dick).
The family is having a private service. Donations would be greatly appreciated in Jim's name to the Michigan State University Evans Scholars, or the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020