Resources
More Obituaries for James Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Christopher Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Christopher Scott Obituary
James Christopher Scott

Jim was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 11, 1936.

He was a 1954 graduate of Detroit Denby High School. In 1958 he graduated from Michigan State University, with a degree in Landscape Architecture. Upon graduation Jim served in the United States Air Force Reserves.

In 1959 he founded James C. Scott and Associates, a landscape architecture firm that he owned and operated in Bloomfield Hills for nearly 61 years. Throughout his career the firm earned countless accolades and was awarded numerous high-profile jobs.

A highlight of Jim's career was receiving a beatification award from First Lady, Lady Bird Johnson in 1966.

One job that Jim was most proud of was being hired to create a papal garden inside of the Pontiac Silverdome with landscape in 1987 for a historic visit from Pope John Paul II.

To all who knew Jim, he was known for his sense of humor. He will always be remembered for his never-ending supply of jokes that he loved to tell people.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rose Ann Scott. He is survived by three sons: Brad, Chris (wife Heather), and Jim Jr. (wife Leigh), and four grandchildren: Lilly, Drake, Nick, and Connor. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Fuelling (husband Dick).

The family is having a private service. Donations would be greatly appreciated in Jim's name to the Michigan State University Evans Scholars, or the .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -