James Claus
Brighton - Claus, James age 72 of Brighton. Cherished husband of Jane for over 52 years. Loving father of Lori (Timothy) Hale and Jennifer (Ronald) Hoyer. Proud grandpa and papa of Kayla, Aidan and Jaden. Dearest brother of Bob (Yvonne) Claus and the late Jacqueline Zeller. Dear uncle of Shari, Rhonda, Dwayne, Brenda and Bobby. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia Tuesday 10am-12pm. Funeral Services will be private. Memorial contributions to JDRF for Juvenile Diabetes Research. Please visit online guestbook Fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Brighton - Claus, James age 72 of Brighton. Cherished husband of Jane for over 52 years. Loving father of Lori (Timothy) Hale and Jennifer (Ronald) Hoyer. Proud grandpa and papa of Kayla, Aidan and Jaden. Dearest brother of Bob (Yvonne) Claus and the late Jacqueline Zeller. Dear uncle of Shari, Rhonda, Dwayne, Brenda and Bobby. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia Tuesday 10am-12pm. Funeral Services will be private. Memorial contributions to JDRF for Juvenile Diabetes Research. Please visit online guestbook Fredwoodfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.