D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
James Csontos

James Csontos

Csontos, James R., age 86, died December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita. Dearest son of the late John & Helen Csontos. Loving father of Scott. Brother of the late Juney Csontos. Visitation Wednesday 4-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Eulogy Service Thursday, 11:00 am at the funeral home, with the rendering of military honors. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
