Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Fort Custer National Cemetery
15501 Dickman Road
Augusta, MI
James Dennis Foust

Plymouth - James Dennis Foust, age 68 of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home on June 2, surrounded by his adoring wife Sherry and sons Mike and Justin.

Visitation will be at Schrader - Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main Street, Plymouth, MI on Thursday, June 13 from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Jim will be laid to rest with Military Honors on Friday, June 14 at 10:00 A.M. at Fort Custer National Cemetery, 15501 Dickman Road, Augusta, MI.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
