Sterling Heights - James Divo, age 73, passed away on October 25, 2019. James is the cherished husband of 51 years of Beverly; the loving father of Jennifer (Chuck) Rohrborn and John (Vickie) Divo; the proud grandfather of 4 grandchildren and great-grandfather of 1; the beloved brother of Jeanne Haley and Robert (Amanda) Divo. He was a UAW Local 400 millwright for over 30 years. James had a love for cars and tractors. Visitation on Friday, November 1, at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blks E. Van Dyke), Utica from 1-8pm In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG). Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
