James Doerr
Redford - James "Jamie" Doerr, age 75, passed away on August 13, 2019 with his wife, Donna, of 47 years by his side. He is survived by his nieces, Amy (Andy) Dudley, Susan (Andy) Shapack, Christina Doerr, sister-in-law Madlyn Doerr and grandnieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents William and Virginia Doerr and brother William Doerr. Avid reader, antiquing, enjoyed all things Disney. A collector Norman Rockwell, Saturday Evening Post covers. His remains have been cremated according to his wishes. Visitation at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 25450 Plymouth Rd, Redford on Thursday, August 22 at 10am with a Memorial Service at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes are appreciated to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh, Livonia, MI 48154.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019