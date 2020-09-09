James Douglas Kennedy
James Douglas Kennedy passed away on September 4, 2020. Born on September 25, 1942, he was 77 years old. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years Constance (Ward), his parents James and Esther (Roth) Kennedy, and brother Lawrence (Patricia). He is survived by his children, Katherine and James (Jamie), grandchildren, Daniel (Tiffany) Kennedy and Charles Cheshure, great-grandchildren, Brendan and Hayden, niece, Sarah and nephews, John, Austin, Jordan, and Ian. He was the treasured brother-in-law to Frederic (Hillary) Ward, Jr. He met the love of his life, Connie, in the fall of 1965 at Wayne State University and was also a member of Alpha Kappa Psi. He was such a good athlete playing club sports that he was scouted by the Dallas Cowboys as a punter and the Chicago White Sox as an infielder. He graduated with a Master's degree in Business Administration and upon graduation was asked to be a fellowship professor of Economics. He went on to work for Chesebrough Ponds/Prince Matchabelli where he became the V.P. of Sales for the western half of the U.S. He loved driving fast and smooth, boating, movies, animals, great food—especially ribs, the Beach Boys, and all children. He was a larger than life figure, the patriarch of the family. A kind and generous man with a great heart, whose chief concern was the welfare of others. He had a strong impact on all who met him throughout his life. Never one to brag or boast, he did put himself through college by drag racing in his 1963 Dodge Max Wedge Polara. A lifelong Michigan resident, he built two homes from the ground up in Clinton Township. Jim and Connie would enjoy boating on Lake St. Clair, many trips across the U.S.A., downhill snow skiing and finding the best beach, where ever it was. Jim loved bringing Lexington sand home for the sandbox for three generations. He was always a source of love and fun while telling it how it was, nobody ever left the table hungry. Connie and Jim loved being Nana and Buppa to their grandchildren as much as Aunt and Uncle to Sarah and John. More joy came to them upon the arrival of great-grandchildren Brendan and Hayden. Jim relied on Connie and her talents to compliment his to sell commercial playgrounds for the last 20 years, and in other business ventures in the 33 years before that. Jim had an indomitable drive; he worked right up until his health no longer permitted. He was a brilliant and resilient businessman and a genius with finance. He is irreplaceable; He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2-8 PM at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038. A memorial service and reception will follow on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10 AM at the Mirage Banquet Center, 16980 18 Mile Road, 48038. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions, facemasks/face coverings are required for entry at services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com