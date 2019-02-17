|
Ypsilanti - Dunn, James "Jim" February 13, 2019 Age 69. James was born March 13, 1949 in Ypsilanti, MI to the late Henry and Marjorie Dunn. Beloved husband to Polly Sinclair. Loving father of Alysia (Brandon) Walsh, Melanie (Sean) Loewe, James (Mike Baker) Dunn and Murphy. Grandfather of Brooklyn, Grace, Connor, Olivia and Jack. Dear brother of Tommy, Gail, Patricia and Maureen. Jim always had a positive outlook and prioritized people above anything else. He never met a stranger, instead always welcoming them as part of his family. His love for life was infectious and he ensured everyone knew how important they were to him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michigan Humane Society. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019