Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Dunn


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James "Jim" Dunn Obituary
James "Jim" Dunn

Ypsilanti - Dunn, James "Jim" February 13, 2019 Age 69. James was born March 13, 1949 in Ypsilanti, MI to the late Henry and Marjorie Dunn. Beloved husband to Polly Sinclair. Loving father of Alysia (Brandon) Walsh, Melanie (Sean) Loewe, James (Mike Baker) Dunn and Murphy. Grandfather of Brooklyn, Grace, Connor, Olivia and Jack. Dear brother of Tommy, Gail, Patricia and Maureen. Jim always had a positive outlook and prioritized people above anything else. He never met a stranger, instead always welcoming them as part of his family. His love for life was infectious and he ensured everyone knew how important they were to him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michigan Humane Society. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now