Grosse Pointe Shores - James E. Eckerman; Died suddenly on December 14, 2019 at the age of 49. Beloved Husband of Sonia. Loving Father of Christian and William. Cherished Son of Jim & Marsha Eckerman. Dear Twin Brother of Shelley. Dear Son-in-law of Nouhad Bechara. Dear Brother-in-law of Dr. Kevin (Lidia) Prush and Tony Bechara. Dear Uncle of Michelle (Eric), Chelsea, Tallulah, and Theodore. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Wednesday, 2-8pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc. 16300 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe. Funeral Thursday, Instate 9am until time of funeral Mass 10am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 467 Fairford Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Share a memory at Verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019