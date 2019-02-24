|
|
James E. Englehart
Bonita Springs - On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, James Edward Englehart, loving husband, father of four, and stepfather of two, passed away at the age of 82, peacefully at his home.
Jim was born on December 26, 1936 in Akron, OH to Margaret Ann Wayman and Harry Adam Englehart. He received his Engineering degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1958, after which he spent three years in the Navy and two years at Detroit Edison before transitioning to the Ford Motor Company in 1963. Jim had a distinguished career at Ford, helping to bring many of today's most popular truck and SUVs to market, including the F-150 truck, Ford Explorer and Ford Expedition. Jim was a dedicated product developer, leader, and mentor and retired from Ford in 1998, ending his career as Global Head of Product Development. He cherished the many friends and co-workers that he encountered during his career and always wanted to be known as "a Truck Guy".
Jim is survived by Denni Englehart, his wife of nearly 30 years, as well as his six children, Dan (Maureen) Englehart, Julie (Ron) Klotter, Ed (Inkyung) Englehart, Steve (Susan) Englehart, Stacey (Phil) Dalen and Brady Owens. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, his older brother Bill Englehart and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 So. Tamiami Tr., Bonita Springs, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL.
Additional services will be held at a later date at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donation in memory of Jim be made to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice 27200 Imperial Pkwy., Bonita Springs, FL 34135.
To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019