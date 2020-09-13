James E. "Jim" Watts



James E. Watts "Jim" was born on July 24, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan. He passed away on September 11, 2020. Jim is survived by his two sons, Jeff Watts, Jim (Lisa) Watts; two daughters, Chris (Ron) Perkins and Kelly (Tim) Savage; Nine Grandchildren, Brittani Gabowitz, Ben (Erin) Gabowitz, Dane Watts, Jade Watts, Alyssa (Ferris) Anthony, Erik Perkins, Kelsey Perkins, Dylan Savage, Kiera Savage; Seven Great Grandchildren, Evelyn Gabowitz, Chase, Ethan, Isaac, Caroline & Lucy Gabowitz, Lila Anthony and his companion of 25 years, Patricia Watson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn J. (McLeod) Watts, and his daughter, Cynthia Watts. He was a retiree of Ford Motor Company and a veteran from the U.S. Coast Guard. He enjoyed a good debate and had a great love for his family, golf, baseball, competition and our country.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store