James Edgar Priest
- - James Edgar Priest, born 12/24/1936.
Survived by his loving wife, Lisa of St. Clair Shores, mother-in-law Barbara Mathews (Grosse Pointe, MI), sister Laura Priest-McDonald (Muncie, IN) and 6 children: Ted Priest (Yukon, OK), Brian and wife Kim Priest (Garden City, MI), Kim Priest-Bow (Straughn, IN), Lisa Priest-Ferguson (Yukon, OK), Michael Cafagna (Hamtramck, MI) and Jennifer and husband Bryan Rohde (Grosse Pointe Farms, MI) along with 8 grand children and 8 great-grand children.
He began his career at Dana (Perfect Circle) in Rushville, Indiana and retired after a long career at the UAW in 1996.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a , or one of Jim's favorites, .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 6, 2019