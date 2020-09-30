James Edward Rowland



Lake Brownwood - August 18, 1944 - September 12, 2020



James Edward Rowland, age 76, of Lake Brownwood passed away on Saturday, September 12, at the Abilene Regional Medical Center following a sudden illness.



He was born August 18, 1944 in Ann Arbor, Michigan the son of the late John Joe and Dorothy (Wilson) Rowland. He was well loved by his friends and he made friends easily. He was the boy who came home with snakes and frogs in his pockets and was always under his mother's watchful eye. He lost his mother to illness when he was 17. He spent his younger days hunting and fishing, skating at Riverside Arena in Livonia, and learning many of the skills that would serve him as an adult by working with his Uncle Walt Young, who was a father figure to him.



He could build or fix anything; he could weld, work with wood, replace a roof, put in a brick patio, lay concrete, or build a cabin. He had a big heart and would always help a friend or even a stranger in need. He also worked as an auto



mechanic and was well known for his ability to fix machines of all kinds. He was the guy who pulled over on the shoulder to help a stranger with a disabled car. He had a puckish sense of humor; in Ireland he might even be called bold. He loved critters of all kinds and could befriend even the most shy or frightened creature. He was a wonderful storyteller and many people who knew him will remember his entertaining stories.



He was married to Janice Bennett for almost 25 years. They drove trucks cross-country together for years until they retired in Texas to enjoy their house on a lake with several Boston Terriers. Retirement brought more friends, more tinkering, and fishing on the lake.



Surviving are his wife Janice (Bennett) Rowland; two children, Carolyn (Kirk) Rowland and James (Maria) Rowland, Jr; five grandchildren; two brothers, Michael (Fran) Rowland of Garden City, Robert (Paula) Rowland of Livonia; two sisters, Carolyn Rowland of Portage, Wisconsin, Rosemary (Dennis) Schwerm of Johnson Creek, Wisconsin; two step brothers, Donald (Janet) Kylman of Onondaga, Joe Kylman of Charlotte; two step sisters, Margaret Rowland of Canton, Claire Hobbs of Westland; many nieces and nephews. He will be buried next to his mother in Cadillac Memorial Gardens West in Westland. There will be a private service for immediate family.









