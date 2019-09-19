Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Howe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Howe Jr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Howe Jr. Obituary
James F. Howe, Jr.

- - September 17, 2019, Age 90. Beloved husband to Geraldine R. Howe for 58 wonderful years. Loving Father of James F. Howe III (deceased), Nancy Garner (James) and Peter Howe (Kim). Grandfather to Brian, Michael (Kelsey) and Brandon Garner and Alex, Madison and Hailey Howe. A Memorial Service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Memorial tributes to The Huntington's Disease Society of America, Michigan Chapter, 1221 Bowers Street, P.O. Box 1091, Birmingham, Michigan 48012.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now