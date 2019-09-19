|
James F. Howe, Jr.
- - September 17, 2019, Age 90. Beloved husband to Geraldine R. Howe for 58 wonderful years. Loving Father of James F. Howe III (deceased), Nancy Garner (James) and Peter Howe (Kim). Grandfather to Brian, Michael (Kelsey) and Brandon Garner and Alex, Madison and Hailey Howe. A Memorial Service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Memorial tributes to The Huntington's Disease Society of America, Michigan Chapter, 1221 Bowers Street, P.O. Box 1091, Birmingham, Michigan 48012.
