Services
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
Holly, MI
View Map
James F. Kimsal


1946 - 2019
James F. Kimsal Obituary
James F. Kimsal

Sterling Heights - James F. Kimsal, 73, of Sterling Heights, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019 in Detroit, MI. Jim was born in Detroit to Joseph and Frances Kimsal on March 11, 1946. He graduated from Wayne State University and worked many years in the manufacturing industry. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Air Force. Jim loved to write, tell stories and jokes, and spend time with his cats, Lucky and Sugar. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Frannie, and his older brother, Ron. He is survived by niece Jill (Craig) Sinclair, nephew James (Lora) Horan Kimsal, special friend Lynn Thompson and great nephews Gus and Cal Sinclair and Caden Horan Kimsal. A military honors memorial will be Nov. 8, 1:30p at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. Memorials may be given to a Veteran's fund of your choice. The family of Jim Kimsal wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the 5th floor staff at John R Dingel Veterans Medical Center, Detroit, MI.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Nov. 3, 2019
