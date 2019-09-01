|
|
James Franklin Greenlee
Detroit - James Franklin Greenlee died at home in the loving care of his wife, Margaret Stoi on August 13, 2019. Jim was born October 23, 1930 in Sioux City, Iowa to Charles and Margaret (Clayton) Greenlee. They arrived in Detroit with his older sister, Shirley in the summer of 1943. Jim graduated from Eastern High School in 1948, studied at Wayne University, then transferred to the University of Michigan, earning a BA. He went on to earn an MA at WSU. After serving in US Army Intelligence in postwar Germany, Jim married Jacquelyn (Peters) Greenlee in 1956. They relocated to Washington D.C., where he was employed by the Central Intelligence Agency. He returned to Michigan and was employed by the State of Michigan as a Liquor Control Investigator. He had three children with Jackie: Chris (Anne Zimmerman) Greenlee of Vashon Island WA, Nora Hartwig (Karl) of Harper Woods, and Susanne (Geoff Hoyer) Greenlee of Royal Oak. He also had two grandchildren, Emma Zimmerman Greenlee of Amherst, MA, and Alexander Hoyer of Royal Oak. He will also be sorely missed by the Stoi family: Walter, Christopher, Margaret, Mark, Gregory and their grandchildren, stepdaughter Annamarie Moore and his wonderful caregivers.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019