|
|
James Freeman Benjamin
James Freeman Benjamin, 94, passed away on November 15, 2019 in Leesburg Florida. James was born on June 5, 1925 to Irene and Harold Benjamin in Flint Michigan. After graduation from High School, Jim and a group of friends took a road trip on the recently completed Alcan Highway to Alaska, which remained a highlight of his life. Upon his return, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, and trained in Wyoming as a bombardier on the B-17 Flying Fortress. While on a training mission, Jim was involved in a serious crash that left him in a hospital for a year. Upon recovery, Jim returned to Michigan and graduated from Michigan State University with a Business Degree. Jim worked for a short time at GM, before finding his true calling as a traveling salesman. Jim was a tireless worker, continuing to call on customers well into his 90's. In 1953 Jim married Laurita Rose McAuley (divorced), and had four children; Claire Benjamin (Brown), and Michael, Scott, and Mark Benjamin. In 1975 Jim married Harriet Newman (who preceded him in death) and had two step children; Carol and Joanne Newman. Jim also had two granddaughters; Amanda Brown (Caldwell) and Caitlin Brown (Dixon).
James always enjoyed the outdoors, primarily pursuing fly fishing and golf. Jim was classy, sharp, and hardworking, and will be missed by his family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held in 2020.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019