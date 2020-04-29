Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
GACH, JAMES Beloved husband of Sharon Gach. Dear father of Eileen Gach, Kelly LaVangie, Coleen (Jeffrey) Morris and Keith Gach. Also survived by four loving grandchildren and many other family members and friends. Son of the late Herman and Betty Gach and brother of the late Maureen (the late Manny) Rothenberg. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES FRIDAY AT THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
