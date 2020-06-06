James "Jim" Greaney
1932 - 2020
James "Jim" Greaney

- - Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, surrounded by family. Jim was 87. Born October 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, he married Mary Clancy, his 'sweetie' and love of his life in 1953. They raised four beautiful children Jim, Kathy, Pat and Mike. The core of Jim's life was faith and family. A devout Catholic, Jim and Mary attended daily mass at Christ, Our Light! Parish. He enjoyed golfing with friends and cheering on his grandchildren's sports teams, even in cold ice rinks and hot soccer stands. A social butterfly, Jim loved family parties and social gatherings, always telling stories and jokes. Jim was also a successful entrepreneur starting his own business, Greaney Enterprise, a company that cuts metal tubing for automotive manufacturers, where he worked for nearly 50 years. Jim is survived by his wife Mary, siblings Eddie and Camille, four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held at Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester Dr., Troy at 11:00 am Wednesday, June 10 with visitation at 9:30-11:00 am In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angel's Place: https://www.angelsplace.com.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church
JUN
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

