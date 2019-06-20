|
|
James H. Doyle, Ph.D.
Detroit - James H. Doyle, Ph.D. was born April 11, 1933 to Isabelle (McEliece) and Harry Doyle. Blessed with a sunny disposition, Jim enjoyed a wonderful childhood with his Kelly cousins who lived down the street in Detroit. He also had two younger sisters, Kathy and Anne, whom he adored.
After graduating from St. Francis De Sales High School in 1951, Jim attended Wayne State University, where he was President of his fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha. There, he met Donna Albright, and they became inseparable. They married on February 4, 1956, the beginning of a long, wonderful marriage. They started married life in the US Air Force, where Jim learned to fly and enjoyed seeing new places. He and Donna settled in Allen Park where they raised three children: Beth, Jim, and Diane. Jim's greatest joy was being a father.
Jim started his career in education teaching 6th grade, went on to become principal, and then became Superintendent of Huron Valley Schools. He and Donna moved to Highland in 1983. There, they made a new, close group of friends. Jim was honored with the Michigan Superintendent of the Year Award. He taught himself to golf and water ski, and reveled in being a grandfather.
Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna; his children, Beth (Ed) Morris, Jim (Sarah), and Diane (Eric) Smith; his beloved grandchildren, Emily, Katie, and Molly Morris, Alex Brizard and Brendan Smith, and Brett and Ryan Doyle; his sisters, Kathy Brooks and Anne Doyle; his cousin, Peggy Charest; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements can be found at
lynchandsonsmilford.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 20 to June 23, 2019