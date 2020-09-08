James H. Mulcahy
of Plymouth - age 92, passed away surrounded by his loving family September 6, 2020. James was the devoted husband of Dolores for 68 years, loving father of Timothy (the late Mary), Kathleen, Peggy (John) Haapala, and Patrick (Meridith). Cherished grand father of 11, great grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Kathleen (the late Charles) Emery, Michael (Muriel), the late Thomas, The late Fr. John and the late Daniel. Mass of the Resurrection was held at Resurrection Catholic Church. Please share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfunerlahome.com