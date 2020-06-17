James H. Noetzel
James H. Noetzel, 95, passed away June 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Vangie, dear father of Mary Lazzara, James M, Terry (Jo), Paul (Sharon), Steve, Richard (Jaclyn), Rob (Tracy); sister, Dorothy Sullivan; son-in-law, John Nygard; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive. Mr. Noetzel was pre-deceased by his first love, Monica; daughter, Maureen Nygard; brothers, John and Reverend Kenneth; daughter-in-law, Kathy; brother-in-law, Thomas Sullivan; and great-grandson, Kaleb Morning.
Friends may visit Saturday, June 20 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 21 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. (with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.) at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 West Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152, and on Monday, June 22 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Kenneth Catholic Church 14951 N. Haggerty Road, Plymouth, MI 48170. Please share a memory of Mr. Noetzel or condolences with his family at: www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.