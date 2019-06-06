|
|
James H. Will
- - James H. Will, age 72, June 2, 2019.
Loving husband of Jacqueline. Dear father of Renee (Jeffrey) George and Andrea (Michael) Walsh. Grandfather of Dylan and Stella George; and Connor, Carolyn, Lauren and Lindsey Walsh. Son of Virginia and the late Harry J. Will. Brother of Nancy Muzbeck Spence, Kathleen (Kurt) Haas and Robert.
Visitation will be Saturday 4-8 p.m. and Sunday 1-8 p.m. at the Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia (3/4 mile east of I-275).
Funeral Service will be Monday 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church 25630 Grand River Ave. Redford. In state 10 a.m.
Please leave the family cherished memories and condolences at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019