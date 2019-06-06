Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Lying in State
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
25630 Grand River Ave.
Redford, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
25630 Grand River Ave.
Redford, MI
James H. Will Obituary
James H. Will

- - James H. Will, age 72, June 2, 2019.

Loving husband of Jacqueline. Dear father of Renee (Jeffrey) George and Andrea (Michael) Walsh. Grandfather of Dylan and Stella George; and Connor, Carolyn, Lauren and Lindsey Walsh. Son of Virginia and the late Harry J. Will. Brother of Nancy Muzbeck Spence, Kathleen (Kurt) Haas and Robert.

Visitation will be Saturday 4-8 p.m. and Sunday 1-8 p.m. at the Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia (3/4 mile east of I-275).

Funeral Service will be Monday 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church 25630 Grand River Ave. Redford. In state 10 a.m.

Please leave the family cherished memories and condolences at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019
