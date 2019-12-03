Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
James "Floyd" Harlin


1921 - 2019
James "Floyd" Harlin Obituary
James "Floyd" Harlin

James "Floyd" Harlin born September 8, 1921 passed away December 2, 2019 at the age of 98.

Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by beloved wife Agnes, parents Marion and Nettie Harlan and siblings Elizabeth, Walter and Charles.

Visitation; Friday Dec 6th from 4-8 PM with a military service at 7:30 PM at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. Funeral Service Saturday Dec 7th at 10 AM at the funeral home.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
