|
|
James "Floyd" Harlin
James "Floyd" Harlin born September 8, 1921 passed away December 2, 2019 at the age of 98.
Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by beloved wife Agnes, parents Marion and Nettie Harlan and siblings Elizabeth, Walter and Charles.
Visitation; Friday Dec 6th from 4-8 PM with a military service at 7:30 PM at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. Funeral Service Saturday Dec 7th at 10 AM at the funeral home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019