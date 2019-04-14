Resources
James Hartley Horner


1921 - 2019
Englewood FL. - James Hartley Horner was born June 20, 1921 in Celeste, Texas to Dennis and Millie Horner. He joined the Army during WWII as a B24 Pilot, 90th Bomb Jolly Rogers, flying over 426 combat hours, mostly over water 1943 to the end of the war, then joined the Michigan National Guard. In 1949 he married Mary Anne Cibula living in Hazel Park working at Dodge and Ford. He moved to Livonia raising his family and was Material Manager for Ford Motor until he retired. He married Virginia Klotz in 1992 moving to Oyster Creek in Englewood, Florida where he resided for 27 years.

James died April 7. 2019 at the age of 97 after a short sudden illness. He is survived by his son James Richard Horner, daughter Cynthia (Dennis) Kruczynski, daughter Pamela Ann Horner, grandchildren Andrew Kruczynski, Matthew (AnnMarie) Kruczynski, and Nicholas Kruczynski, his great granddaughter Lyla Kruczynski, and stepdaughter Georgina (Gary) Sears. This summer he will be commemorated with an Honor Guard at the Sarasota National Cemetery and a Michigan celebration with friends and family.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
