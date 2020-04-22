Services
Royal Oak - James William Hartline, age 93, of Royal Oak, April 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beverly. Loving father of Barbara Doppel, John Hartline, and Susan Dorsey. Dear grandfather of Michael, Emma, Stephen, and Joshua. A memorial service will be held once social distancing restrictions are lifted. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary, updates, and to share a memory.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
