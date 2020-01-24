|
|
|
James Henry Wiggins
November 4, 1934 - January 23, 2020
A quiet-spoken, gentle man has gone to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 85 years of age. Faithful and beloved husband of Marlys (nee Anderson) for almost 60 years. Loved by his children Clark (Gloria), Paul (Antoinette), Gay Amos (Aaron), and Steven (Tracy). He was blessed to have 9 grandchildren Hannah and Gillian Wiggins; Sara Glasier (Allan), Amanda and Christopher Wiggins; Spencer and Cameron Amos; Andrew and Megan Wiggins; and 1 great granddaughter Sophie Marie Glasier. Survived by sisters Ilene Fowler of Toronto and Shirley Young (David) of Amherst, Nova Scotia. Predeceased by Robert and Joyce Wiggins.
He was an active member of Parkwood Gospel Church serving as a board member, captain of the ushers and a faithful volunteer to the Monday night cleaning crew as well as kitchen cleanup crew. Jim attended J.E. Benson School and Patterson Collegiate. He was a 6 year Printing Apprentice working at the Windsor Star and the Detroit News. We thank all who cared for him with such great kindness.
Visiting Monday from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Families First 3260 Dougall Ave., South Windsor (519) 969-5841 On Tuesday, visiting will continue at Parkwood Gospel Church (3005 Temple Dr., Windsor, Ontario) from 10 am until the time of Service celebrating Jim's life at 11 am. Burial to follow at McDowell Cemetery, Comber. Share memories, photos, or make a donation at www.FamiliesFirst.ca
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020