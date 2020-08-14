James Hewitt
Royal Oak - James David Hewitt, age 73, of Royal Oak, August 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Georgia. Loving father of Christina (Glenn) Hewitt-Bossik and Rebecca (Don) Stephens. Proud grandfather of Sarah, Charlie, and Peter. Dear brother of William (Nancy) Hewitt. Retired from GB Dupont Co. after a 30+ year career. Proud Vietnam veteran. Donations to St. Patrick's Senior Center, Detroit, are appreciated. For full obituary and to share a memory, please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
.