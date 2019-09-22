Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc
21620 Greater Mack
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Heythaler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Heythaler


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Heythaler Obituary
James Heythaler

St. Clair Shores - Heythaler, Jamie. Age 59. September 14, 2019. Passed suddenly. Beloved son of Eileen and the late William Heythaler. Loving brother of Sandy Arrazola (the late Ramiro), Daniel (Joey), Joseph (Sandi), Margaret Zobl (Richard), the late Kurt (Shelly), Peter (Julie). Survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Memorial service on Thursday September 26, 2019, at 12:00 pm at St. Joan of Arc, 21620 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores. ahpeters.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.