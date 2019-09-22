|
|
James Heythaler
St. Clair Shores - Heythaler, Jamie. Age 59. September 14, 2019. Passed suddenly. Beloved son of Eileen and the late William Heythaler. Loving brother of Sandy Arrazola (the late Ramiro), Daniel (Joey), Joseph (Sandi), Margaret Zobl (Richard), the late Kurt (Shelly), Peter (Julie). Survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Memorial service on Thursday September 26, 2019, at 12:00 pm at St. Joan of Arc, 21620 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores. ahpeters.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019