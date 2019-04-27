|
James (Jim) Hindy
- - Dearly loved husband of Linda (Adams) for 56 years, left for heaven on April 24th in his 85th year. The youngest of eleven children and born in Highland Park Michigan to Lebanese parents, Tofil and Mary (Azar) Hindy, Jim was a living testament to the American Dream. Jim had a knack for recognizing opportunity. He saw possibilities in life and never doubted that hard work, integrity, and love of people would allow him to succeed. His artistic talents led to years of success as a lithographer, a stone mason, and as a celebrity photographer. Jim was a collector of art, music, coins, and wine, but was most of all passionate about people. His natural charm, ready smile, sense of humour and generosity drew people to him instantly. He was grateful for his many life experiences and loved sharing them, and he cherished his family, particularly his wife, the love of his life and his best friend. He loved his Canadian and American families dearly and, after 50 years, brought his wife Linda back to Canada in 2012 where he quickly established himself into the community and began collecting new friendships and stories. Jim's passing is a great loss for son Christopher, daughter Laur-Ann and son-in-law Jean-Claude Camus, and grandchildren Anne-Clémence, Dale, Julianne, and Claude-Alexandre. Jim will also be missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law Robert (Jane) Adams, and George (Mara) Adams. Jim is survived by sister Madeline (Bill) Houghland, and sisters-in-law Adma Hindy and Gloria Hindy, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by sister Minerva, and brothers Nash, Michael, Emil, George, Ferris, Philip, Buddy, and Raymond. A funeral mass will be held for Jim on May 4th at 2 p.m. at Canadian Martyrs' Parish, 38 Emerson Street, Hamilton, followed by a Celebration of Life at Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre, 100 King St. E., Dundas, ON from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (additional parking at the Air Force Club). Donations to Alzheimer's Society and Parkinson's Foundation are welcome.
