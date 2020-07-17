1/1
James J. Bonsall Jr.
James J. Bonsall, Jr., age 67 of Bloomfield Hills, passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2020 in the presence of his family. Beloved husband of 44 years to Sharon. Loving father of Jamie Bonsall (Kim). Dear grandfather of Sylvie, Willa, Trixie, and Romy. Brother of Laura Wilcox, Amber Fabbri (Joe), Linda Perkey (Dan), Russ Bonsall (Denise), Ron Bonsall (Suzanne), Robert Bonsall (Lori), Lawrence "Kurt" Bonsall. Uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date at First United Methodist Church of Birmingham. Memorial tributes to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Fl., New York, NY 10001. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
