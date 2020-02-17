|
|
James J. Hopson
HOPSON, JAMES J., February 15, 2020 age 85. Beloved Husband of the late Norma Jean for 60 years. Dearest Father of Rick (Karen), Greg (Lena), Jim (Marianne) and Jill (Chris) Wylie. Loving Grandpa of Jamie (Chris), Shad, Brandon, Nick, Jay, Michael, Joseph and Rachel. Loving Poppy of Miles, Zoey, and Penny. Dear brother of John (Sue) and the late Jerry (Pat). Memorial visitation Friday 2-8 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Memorial visitation Saturday at 9 am until time of Memorial Mass at 9:30 am at St. Linus Church. Memorial donations made be made to St. Jude Hospital or Father Solanus Guild. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020