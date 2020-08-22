James J. Madden Jr.
James Joseph Madden Jr. passed away in peace surrounded by his five children, August 19th, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 68 years, Marie H. Madden, who passed July 12, 2019. Loving father of Pat (Gary Reid) Madden, James (Susan Macphail) Madden, Katie (Mark) Clifford, John (Shelly) Madden and Joseph Madden. Dear grandfather of Dylan Madden Roth, Philip (Jill Moore) Madden Roth, Talya Sametz-Madden, Laura Sands, Caitlin (Ryan Wallace) Clifford, Sean Clifford, Erin (Cody) Edgerton and Jennifer Madden. Jim is also survived by his youngest brother Robert Madden of Nutely, NJ. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 29th, 1:00 pm, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd., West Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Benedict's Preparatory School, Newark, NJ. www.mccabefuneralhome.com