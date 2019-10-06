|
James J. Rejc
Warren - Rejc, James J., age 81, died October 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan, and longtime companion of Evelyn, and the late Mary. Dearest father of Edward (Laurie), William (Julie), Victoria, Steven (Terina), and Jennifer (Dave) Gibson. Loving grandfather of 11, and great-grandfather of 1. Brother of Mary, Olga, Dolores, Don, Karen, Darlene, the late Eleanor, the late John, and the late Victor. Visitation Sunday 3-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. In State Monday, 9:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church - St. Clement Site in Center Line. Memorial donations welcomed to the . Please share memories at
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 6, 2019