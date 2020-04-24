|
|
James Jacob "Jim" Galichansky
Jim, age 75, died peacefully Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 at his residence and with his loving family at his side.
Jim, the son of Jacob I. and Glicheria I. Galichansky, was born in Detroit, MI on March 10, 1945 and he was 1963 graduate of Chadsey High School in Detroit, MI. Jim so loved basketball and his height of 6' 8" served him well on the "Chadsey Explorers." That fact and his given athletic ability earned him a scholarship to play basketball and baseball at St. Bernard College of Cullman, Alabama. He studied education and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree and he went on to earn his Masters Degree in Education at Wayne State University.
In his early years, he was a long time member of The Boy's Club of Detroit under the tutelage of his mentor, Joe Kozal. Jim would often speak of Joe with the highest regard and gratitude for Joe's influence on his life.
Being the son of hard-working immigrant parents, Jim was inspired to be a dedicated and became a well-admired teacher. His students often spoke of their appreciation and he enjoyed meeting with some of them, from time to time, even throughout his retirement years.
Jim, a dedicated father, raised his amazing son and daughter as a single parent from their early years, playing the role of both parents, as fate would have it. He was a lover of nature and after thirty-nine years of teaching and coaching, he went on to volunteer at the Detroit Zoo, in the Butterfly Gallery. Jim "Continued to Teach" the many young visitors about the different varieties of amazing butterflies. He will be greatly missed by many!
Jim is survived by his daughter, Brook A. (James T. Arthur-Dickinson) Galichansky of Delton; his son, James J. (Jennifer) Galichansky of Portage, MI; his grandson, Franklin T. Arthur and two sisters, Doris Backus of Sterling Heights, MI and Sonja (Joseph) Zielkowski of Howell, MI. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
As per Jim's request, cremation has taken place and his cremated remains will be entombed in the St. Bernard Abbey Cemetery and Columbarium, Cullman, AL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's honor may be directed to St. Bernard Abbey, 1600 St. Bernard Drive, SE, Cullman, AL 35055. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Richland (MI) Chapel (269-629-6022) is assisting Jim's family.
Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Jim may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020