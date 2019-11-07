|
|
James John Thomas
Grosse Pointe Woods - James J. Thomas; Age 94; November 5, 2019; Beloved husband of the late Adriani. Loving father of Maria Tattoli (Larry), Christina Carmichael (Terrence), Joanna Thomas, Stella Thomas, and Elena Thomas-Kerr (Paul). Dearest grandfather of Steven, Mark, and Adriana Tattoli; Cassandra, Nicoletta, and Adriana Carmichael; Maximos Thomas Chesley; and Andreas Kerr. Funeral Saturday; Instate 10:00am until the time of the service, 11:00am at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 707 E. Lafayette, Detroit. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to a scholarship fund that will be set up in his name. Details of the scholarship fund will be updated at: www.verhehyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019