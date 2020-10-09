1/
Livonia - James Johnston age 81 of Livonia. Beloved father of Julie (Joe) Saylor, Jennifer (Joe) Marquedant, James (Mareike) Johnston and Joseph (Chandra) Madafferi. Proud grandpa of Josh, Jake, Nick, Dan, Zack, Mia and Anthony. Cherished companion of Joanne, Dearest brother of the late Richard, Matt and Betty Jane. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Memorial Gathering Thursday October 22, 2020 3:00pm-9:00pm Fred Wood Funeral Home 36100 5 Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia. Memorial contributions may be made to: ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
