James Jones
Grosse Pointe - James was predeceased by his first wife, Linda and second wife, Nanette. Beloved life partner of Maureen McKitrick. Dear father of William (Gail) Jones and step-father of Jack Dickerson. Proud grandfather of Collin and Evan. Also survived by the Hamaide family. Visitation will be March 8, 3-8 pm with a funeral service the following day, March 9, 11 am at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave. Grosse Pointe. Burial will take place at Fort Custer cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019