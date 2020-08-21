1/1
James Joseph DeVos Jr.
James Joseph DeVos Jr.

March 29, 1922- August 16, 2020

Age 98, Jim is preceded in death by his dear wife Charlene, having been married for 71 years. He is survived by his son Jimmy, daughter-in-law Vicki, grandchildren Christine (John) Wells, Melissa (Chris) Grunthaner, Diane and Paul (Beth), and 7 great-grandchildren. He was born to James Sr. and Mary DeVos in Detroit, Michigan. He has 4 deceased sisters and 2 deceased brothers.

Jim was proud to serve in the United States Army during the Second World War from 1941 until 1945. For nearly two and a half years he served in the Aleutian Islands, west of the Alaskan peninsula. When he returned to Detroit he enjoyed working as a bus driver for 37 years. He loved being with family and friends: laughing, teasing, telling jokes, telling army and bus stories. He would help others whenever he could, including cutting hair for friends and shut-ins. He enjoyed going to church, hunting and fishing, playing cards and going to the gym to exercise and socialize.

Funeral Services will be at St. Valentine Catholic Church in Redford Township. Date and time to be announced later through CharlesStepFuneralHome.com. Contributions to the charity of your choice.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

