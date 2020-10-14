James K. "JJ" Blaske
Flint - Blaske, James K. "JJ" of Flint, formerly of Clarkston, passed suddenly October 13, 2020 at 70 years of age. Loving husband of Karen "Cookie" (nee Tucker) for 33 years; dear father of Sean Kenneth and Jesse James Blaske. Preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Helen Blaske. JJ was a veteran of the US Army-Vietnam. A pressman for the Detroit Free Press, JJ retired in 2008 after 42 years of service and was a long standing member of the Knights of the Road. JJ could never sit still; meticulous about everything he did; caring for his yard; fishing; pontoon boating; golfing; time with the kids; bowling; and listening to rock and roll. The cottage up north was always a great get away and he will always be remembered as the "cabana boy" for Cookie's "Girls" weekend where he was the bartender; bonfire tender; pontoon captain. His generous friendly smile will be missed by family and friends forever. Funeral service will be Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12 noon at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON. Family will receive friends Saturday 4-8 PM and Sunday 3-8 PM. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors
Project. To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
