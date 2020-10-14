1/1
James K. "Jj" Blaske
James K. "JJ" Blaske

Flint - Blaske, James K. "JJ" of Flint, formerly of Clarkston, passed suddenly October 13, 2020 at 70 years of age. Loving husband of Karen "Cookie" (nee Tucker) for 33 years; dear father of Sean Kenneth and Jesse James Blaske. Preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Helen Blaske. JJ was a veteran of the US Army-Vietnam. A pressman for the Detroit Free Press, JJ retired in 2008 after 42 years of service and was a long standing member of the Knights of the Road. JJ could never sit still; meticulous about everything he did; caring for his yard; fishing; pontoon boating; golfing; time with the kids; bowling; and listening to rock and roll. The cottage up north was always a great get away and he will always be remembered as the "cabana boy" for Cookie's "Girls" weekend where he was the bartender; bonfire tender; pontoon captain. His generous friendly smile will be missed by family and friends forever. Funeral service will be Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12 noon at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON. Family will receive friends Saturday 4-8 PM and Sunday 3-8 PM. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project. To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
