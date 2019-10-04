Services
Stone Funeral Home - Petoskey
2098 E. Mitchell Rd.
Petoskey, MI 49770
231-347-2291
James Kennedy Dinning


1924 - 2019
James Kennedy Dinning

Mackinaw City - James Kennedy Dinning, 94 and of Mackinaw City, passed away peacefully at dusk on Monday September 30, 2019.

He was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Sally, who preceded him in death, and a loving father to his daughter Lynn. He will be missed by his family and friends.

No public services are scheduled at this time, but those who wish to honor James' memory are asked to do so by making a donation to a charity of your choosing.

Arrangements are in the care of the Stone Funeral Home of Petoskey



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019
